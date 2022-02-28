ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FuelCell Energy Stock Is Breaking Above A Key Level: What's Next?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
The stock has reclaimed a previous area of support and is looking to see this area hold as an area of support once more. The stock was trending throughout the day on social media sites such as Stocktwits. FuelCell Energy was up 12.59% at $5.94 ahead of the close...

MarketWatch

The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on the verge of entering correction territory after closing sharply lower on Wednesday as the Pentagon said that Russian troops were poised to launch a full-blown invasion of Ukraine. The 125-year old Dow Industrials. DJIA,. +2.35%. fell around 465 points, or 1.4%, to close...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Reasons To Buy Target's Stock

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares gained more than 10% on Tuesday after the company reported 9% sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter and said it will continue to grow sales once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes listed 10 reasons investors should...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Macy's Stock Rallies And Fades Following Big Earnings Beat: What's Next?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares traded higher before parring gains Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued 2022 sales guidance above analyst estimates and announced a $2 billion buyback. Macy's reported quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, which beat the analyst...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SoFi's Stock Wants To Recover Support After Earnings Beat: What's Next?

Sofi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. SoFi reported quarterly adjusted revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $279.88 million, which beat the $279.29 million estimate. The company stated a quarterly earnings loss of 15 cents...
STOCKS
#Fuelcell Energy#Rsi
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CharlotteObserver.com

What Is the Resistance Level of a Stock? Definition, Example & Explanation

A resistance level—often referred to simply as “resistance”—is a price above which a stock doesn’t tend to rise over a given period of time. In other words, it is the presumed “ceiling” price of a particular stock over a certain period. Resistance is the opposite of support. A stock’s support level is the price it tends not to drop below over a given period of time.
STOCKS
Forbes

What’s Next For NetApp Stock After Shedding 12% In The Past Month?

NTAP) is down 10% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was down almost 3% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -10% and -12%, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. However, last week NetApp.
STOCKS
Forbes

Snowflake Stock Falls On Light Guidance. What Next?

Cloud-based data warehousing specialist Snowflake stock (NYSE: SNOW) stock plummeted by almost 22% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the company’s Q4 FY’22 earnings release, which saw it provide weaker than expected FY 2023 guidance. Now Snowflake’s. Q4 Fy’22 results were actually strong. Revenues beat estimates, rising...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

FuelCell Energy CEO salary rose nearly 8% in 2021, but total compensation fell below $3.6 million

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL, -5.39% disclosed that Chief Executive Jason Few got a 7.8% increase in his base salary in 2021 to $512,211, but his total compensation slipped 5.5% to $3.59 million. In the maker of fuel cells for clean electric power generation's 2021 proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the company said the decline in Few's total compensation resulted from a slip stock awards to $2.64 million from $2.69 million and a drop in non-equity incentive plan compensation to $130,000, while "all other compensation" increased to $301,772 from $204,832. The company said all other compensation for Few included $5,697 in matching 401(k) contributions, $5,000 for the executive health program, $100 in COVID-19 vaccine bonus, $16,936 in memberships and tax preparation fee reimbursements and $274,039 in commuting and relocation benefits. Meanwhile, FuelCell's stock had plunged 53.5% in 2021, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In EOG: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 102.67 shares of EOG Resources at the time with $1,000. This investment in EOG would have produced an average annual return of 13.2%. Currently, EOG Resources has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Dogecoin, Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Looks Ready To Soar

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was trading up over 5% on Tuesday, in tandem with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which were trading up about 2% and 3%, respectively, by early afternoon. The beaten down stock has suffered from a downturn in both the general markets and the...
STOCKS
Forbes

Head & Shoulders Pattern: S&P 500 Breaks Key Support Level

Oil Prices Spike over the Weekend as Private Groups and Governments Look to Set Embargos on Russian Oil. Investor Fear Increases as the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Continues, Causing Analysts to Change Their Projections. The S&P 500 Appears To Be Forming a Popular Topping Pattern. The S&P 500 (SPX) broke the 4,300...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buying These 4 Penny Stocks

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. US crude oil futures surged to their strongest levels since 2008 early this morning, amid the risk of Western ban on Russia’s oil imports. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
STOCKS
