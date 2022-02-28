Man overturns truck after trying to pass school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened Monday, Feb. 28 after the driver of a brown pick-up truck tried to pass a school bus. The driver then crashed into the bus and overturned at County Road 164 near North Pine Barren Road, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The school bus was not carrying any children at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

The 75-year-old driver only had minor injuries. The 63-year-old school bus driver was not injured, according to the release.

