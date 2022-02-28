Fountain Hills Youth Theater presents 'Little Women' through March 6

Fountain Hills Youth Theater announces the third production of its 2021-22 season and 19th YABOY presentation, “Little Women,” through March 6, at Fountain Hills Youth Theater Stage, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

Little Women shows at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to a press release, noting the show is recommended for ages 10 and up.

“Little Women” begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband as Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip, the release said, detailing how it ends a year later when the happy family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas but the return of Mr. March.

In between these two events, the audience experiences a range of emotions as the characters in the show go through many trials and tribulations that have made the story a classic, said the release about “Little Women,” which is a YABOY production this season.

YABOY is is an acronym for Young Actors Benefiting Other Youth. Each year for the past 19 seasons the group sets aside one show as a special production to examine issues that young people face in life and then partner with a local non-profit organization that helps youth in that field.

Past seasons have tackled such topics as teen homelessness, literacy, eating disorder, and even teen suicide, according to the release.

Directed by Ross Collins, produced by Aimee Avery and presented in cooperation with Dramatic Publishing, “Little Women” is partnering with the Fountain Hills Library Association, the release added.

“Little Women” will play at Fountain Hills Youth Theater located 1.5 miles north of Shea Blvd. in Fountain Hills. Masks are required at all times for audience members while indoors.

All tickets are $18, noted the release.

For ticket reservations call 480-837-9661, Ext. 3; or visit fhtaz.org.