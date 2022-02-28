Spring opening burning season begins Tuesday

Spring open burning season begins March 1 and concludes April 30.

Burners must call the ventilation hotline daily at 751-8144 or visit the Air Quality website at www.flatheadhealth.org for restrictions before burning. The ventilation forecast is updated by 5 p.m. for the next day, and by 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Prohibited materials include, but are not limited to, all manmade materials, treated materials, wood, and wood by-product trade wastes produced by any business, trade, industry, or demolition project. Construction debris is considered a trade waste.

Campfires and warming fires are restricted to fires less than 4 feet in diameter. These fires should consist of materials less than 3 inches in diameter.

Burn only clean, dry materials. Do not let poorly burning fires smolder.

The Flathead County Landfill offers an alternative to burning, free to homeowners within the county.

Leaves and grass clippings create excessive smoke and do not burn well. Composting or landfilling these items is recommended.

Always burn piles away from other combustible materials and have fire extinguishing equipment nearby. Never allow piles to become larger than manageable. Weather conditions may change quickly.

In the Whitefish area, a permit is required from the Whitefish Fire Department.



Burning is prohibited within the Kalispell and Columbia Falls city limits.