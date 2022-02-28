ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Spring opening burning season begins Tuesday

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 8 days ago

Spring open burning season begins March 1 and concludes April 30.

Burners must call the ventilation hotline daily at 751-8144 or visit the Air Quality website at www.flatheadhealth.org for restrictions before burning. The ventilation forecast is updated by 5 p.m. for the next day, and by 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Prohibited materials include, but are not limited to, all manmade materials, treated materials, wood, and wood by-product trade wastes produced by any business, trade, industry, or demolition project. Construction debris is considered a trade waste.

Campfires and warming fires are restricted to fires less than 4 feet in diameter. These fires should consist of materials less than 3 inches in diameter.

Burn only clean, dry materials. Do not let poorly burning fires smolder.

The Flathead County Landfill offers an alternative to burning, free to homeowners within the county.

Leaves and grass clippings create excessive smoke and do not burn well. Composting or landfilling these items is recommended.

Always burn piles away from other combustible materials and have fire extinguishing equipment nearby. Never allow piles to become larger than manageable. Weather conditions may change quickly.

In the Whitefish area, a permit is required from the Whitefish Fire Department.

Burning is prohibited within the Kalispell and Columbia Falls city limits.

Daily Inter Lake

Project would improve Flathead pedestrian paths

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a project to seal multiple shared-use paths in Flathead County. The department proposes crack sealing and fog sealing 20 miles of shared-use paths around Flathead County along the following roads: Willow Glen Drive, Whitefish Stage Road, Rose Crossing, Helena Flats Road, Alpine Lane, East Reserve Drive, East Evergreen Drive, Reserve Place and Farm to Market Road. There are also two shared-use paths on U.S. 93 in Somers, three sections of path on Swan River Road and Echo Lake Road near Bigfork, and one long path segment along U.S. 2 and Kila Road from Kila to Kalispell. The purpose of the project is to preserve the existing paths, a press release stated. Construction is tentatively planned for 2022. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office at PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Comments should note they are for project UPN 10083000. The public is encouraged to contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Jacquelyn Smith at (406) 544-5802 or Project Design Engineer Nate Walters at (406) 523-5833.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for March, 9 2022

No. 28400 CITY OF COLUMBIA FALLS NOTICE FOR SECOND PUBLIC HEARING COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT The City of Columbia Falls will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 21st at 7:00 pm, in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 130 6th Street West, Columbia Falls, Montana for the purpose of obtaining public comment on a proposed application for a public facilities project, Boys and Girls Club, located in the City of Columbia Falls under the Montana Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the Montana Department of Commerce. At the public hearing, the proposed project will be explained, including...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law roundup: Dogs choice of drink not a gas for owner

A woman told the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office her dog was running around a Kalispell location and came back vomiting and smelling of gasoline — which her vet said it ingested — because there could be a possible spill. A woman in Columbia Falls reportedly decided the middle of the road was a good place to be to enjoy a Mountain Dew when someone said they had to drive into the other lane to avoid her. A truck reportedly drove onto Twin Bridges Road in Whitefish and was shining spotlights, located on the front and back of the vehicle, into a...
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Local snowpack holds steady despite dry February

With its northwestern river basins still making par for snowpack by the start of March, natural resource officials say last month overall proved “disappointingly dry” elsewhere for Montana. Just the Flathead River basin, at 94% on Monday, in Northwest Montana fell below normal 30-year snow-water equivalent data values...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

State doubles funding for Somers Beach project

State parks officials gave unanimous approval last week to a doubling of planned costs to develop Somers Beach this year along the northwestern shore of Flathead Lake. At an estimated $100,000, the cost increase covers initial development of the new state park, including basic items like a parking lot, signage, bathrooms and trash receptacles.
SOMERS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Nebraska-born mountain lion killed in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board has granted preliminary approval to a plan to try to purchase land along the lower Yellowstone River in hopes of creating public access and promoting tourism and economic development. The land acquisition where the lower Yellowstone River and Powder River join could be anchored by a state park west of Terry, the Billings Gazette reported. The project is ultimately envisioned to stretch 163 miles (262 kilometers) from Hysham downstream to Sidney, said Montana Parks and Recreation Division administrator Hope Stockwell. The approval is preliminary and the parks division will hold discussions with...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Natural rhythm — Mission of Rain or Shine 'forest school' in Somers is to get children outdoors

No matter the weather, children attending Rain or Shine School are ready to explore, play, learn and grow. Located in Somers, Rain or Shine is a nature-based school and daycare program. Currently, the program is open to children ages 2 to 6 with plans to expand to ages 7 through 13 in the 2022-23 school year. Owner and director Kayla Vernon opened a gate to the Rain of Shine School on a recent day where children were immersed in unstructured play outside. On one side of the yard, a child swung from a rope anchored to a tree. On the other side,...
SOMERS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

State park board reviews land deals, archery range options

A cadre of Flathead Valley proposals are on the table Thursday for state parks officials. First tasked with 2023 statewide budgeting goals, the five-member state Parks and Recreation Board meets at 1 p.m. Thursday in Helena. The meeting will also be streamed online. The citizen board will be taking up a pair of land acquisitions, old and new, and a pair of new archery range proposals — one centered on a 9.3-acre addition to Lone Pine State Park. For valley business, the board is first expected to review a requested $100,000 jump in construction and development costs to initially form the 106-acre Somers...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

