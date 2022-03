It might come as a surprise to find that one of the world’s best gins comes from Germany’s Black Forest, but one taste, and you’ll need no further convincing. Monkey 47 starts with a sugar cane distillate that’s infused with, you guessed it, 47 botanicals ranging from lingonberry to pomelo to ginger. I do not really consider gin to be a “sippable” category of spirits, but this might be the exception. This liquid has a lush texture and kaleidoscopic complexity that would suit well in any application, be it a (dirty) martini, gin and tonic, or corpse reviver No. 2.

