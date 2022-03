It's common to hear we've seen it all when it comes to romantic comedies, but time and again and an indie film comes up to remind us that when you factor in diversity, there are a lot more themes to be covered in these types of stories. 7 Days is a romantic comedy set to premiere in late March that tells the story of a couple who gets locked inside just as COVID restrictions are put in effect — and that makes them discover a lot more about each other than they originally intended. After revealing the movie's word-of-mouth popularity during last year's Tribeca Film Festival, Deadline has now revealed the trailer and release date for the rom-com exclusively.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO