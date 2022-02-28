Crime Stoppers seeking info on 10-year-old unsolved Flint murder case

WARREN, MI – A man is in jail for allegedly abusing 3-month-old twins and a cat, causing serious head injuries to all three victims, police said. Warren police officers were called to the Detroit Children’s Hospital on Feb. 26 for a possible child abuse case when the parents of the twin victims brought them in with serious injuries, WDIV Local 4 reports. One of the babies had fluid in its brain while the other had a fractured skull. They also had signs of past abuse.

