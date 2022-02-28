ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS’ ‘Late Show’ Has No Immediate Succession Plans for Chris Licht

By Brian Steinberg
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe showrunner is leaving, but the show must go on. Staffers at CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aren’t sure who the next top producer will be at the program, according to three people familiar with the matter, with top producers ready to take their time to examine the needs...

If it wasn’t for Chris Licht, you might not see Gayle King on TV every weekday morning. King wasn’t the typical host of a national morning-news show. She had worked for nearly two decades at a Hartford TV station before trying her hand at daytime TV. When Licht, who was starting a new morning program for CBS News, gave her a call, King was in her 50s and hadn’t worked the same ladder as most of her contemporaries in A.M. television. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t even be at CBS,” King said in an interview. Today, she is the center of CBS’ morning-news programming, which seeks to be more serious and offer a deeper take on topics than its competitors at ABC and NBC. “The core of what we are doing here hasn’t changed,” says King. “Chris set the template for that.”
