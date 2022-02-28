ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Wild turkeys spotted around Hilliard

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

Photos in the gallery courtesy of the City of Hilliard, OH

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A couple of wild turkeys were spotted in Hilliard Monday hanging around parts of the city.

The City of Hilliard’s Twitter shared multiple photos of the birds hanging around buildings, crossing the street, and turning up at the Hilliard Police station .

Some residents on social media shared photos of turkey sightings during their Monday.

The tweet shared information from Hilliard’s city forester Andy Beare who says that Eastern wild turkeys have been roaming around Hilliard for the past year.

Beare encourages Hilliard residents not to feed or get close to the turkeys.

