‘Impatient and rude’ Wisconsin women charged with attempted homicide after arguing over food service

By Devin Willems
 8 days ago

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – A pair of 20 year olds from Wisconsin are facing attempted homicide after they allegedly shot a cashier following an argument regarding how fast their food was being served.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 30 around 12:15 a.m. officers were sent to the George Webb Restaurant at 12201 West North Avenue #201. When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man who was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face.

Authorities later interviewed a witness who was a fellow employee at George Webb. He said that there were four women sitting in a corner booth who were “impatient and rude.”

The four women then started arguing with the witness and the victim because their food was not getting served fast enough. The women were reportedly asked to leave the restaurant.

Video footage showed that 20-year-old Bryanna Johnson and 20-year-old Breanta Johnson are near the front register. Breanta reportedly pulled a handgun from her waist area and handed the gun to Bryanna.

The victim fell to the ground after wrestling with Breanta, and while he was on the ground Bryanna reportedly extended her hand, aimed and shot the victim in the face.

The footage also reportedly showed Breanta stomping the victim in the face after he was shot. All four of the women fled the scene.

On Feb. 4 authorities interviewed Breanta and she said she kicked the victim in the head but blacked out during the fight. She also said that she left the restaurant to get her gun out of the car before coming back to the restaurant.

Both Breanta and Bryanna are charged with:

  • Attempted first-degree intentional homicide
    • Modifier: Use of a dangerous weapon
    • Party to a crime
    Photo courtesy of Wauwatosa Police Department
    Photo courtesy of Wauwatosa Police Department

If convicted they could face up to 65 years in prison. They are both scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Court records show that they both have Milwaukee addresses. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

