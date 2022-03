MOUNTAIN IRON — If there’s one thing Justin Bakkethun sees in the Mountain Iron-Buhl track and field program, it’s potential. Bakkethun was recently named the head girls coach of the Ranger track and field program and comes in with a history of coaching including many years as a track coach. He says the communities of Mountain Iron and Buhl have quite a bit of potential when it comes to the sport. ...

MOUNTAIN IRON, MN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO