Sean Payton Amazon

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke with the media Tuesday at the NFL combine and gave an update about the situation regarding quarterback Carson Wentz. After it was reported that the Colts are “probably going to trade or cut Wentz” before his roster bonus kicks in on March 18, all of the talk has been about what the Colts will do with the 29-year-old quarterback.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO