Green Bay, WI

UWGB’s Bailey Butler named Horizon League Freshman of the Year

By MK Burgess
 8 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It was backed up by her play all season, but the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Bailey Butler has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year as well as Sixth Player of the Year.

Butler was named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week four times this season, twice more than any other freshman in the league. Butler averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Her best game of the year was against Youngstown State where she had 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

She’s not the only accolade bestowed upon the Phoenix. Junior Hailey Oskey was named All-League First Team. The Phoenix’s leading scorer, she’s averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. When playing against Horizon League opponents, Oskey has scored in double figures 14 times and is averaging 14.2 points.

Maddie Schreiber rounds out the awards by grabbing an All-Freshman team honor. She’s averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Schreiber is one of the most efficient shooters on the team, with a 49.6-percent from the field.

