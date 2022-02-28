ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Former Miss Grand Ukraine dons military uniform and practices shooting a gun as she joins fight against Russia

By Carmela Chirinos
Fortune
Fortune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSzE9_0eRZw1Wd00
Miss Ukraine, Nina Goryniuk, competes on the stage of the 55th Miss international Beauty Pageant 2015 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by David MAREUIL/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

In 2015, Anastasiia Lenna was Ukraine’s Miss Grand’s international beauty contest representative. She reportedly started modeling at the age of 13 and graduated from Slavistik University in Kyiv. She speaks five languages and has worked as a translator and a marketing and PR manager.

She has 245k followers on Instagram and has used her platform to spread awareness about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. A week ago, she posted a picture of herself in a military uniform and holding an airsoft gun. According to The Independent, she also posted a video of herself on her Instagram story shooting an assault rifle at a shooting range on Sunday. These posts led many to believe that she had enrolled in the army.

However, earlier today, she clarified on a lengthy post that she is “just a normal human” and an “airsoft player” and that her pictures are to inspire people and show how strong, confident, and powerful the women of Ukraine are. She called on her audience for action and to help stop Russian aggression.

Lenna is a big supporter of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and posted a picture of him walking with soldiers calling him “a true and strong leader.”

According to The Sun, she posted a call for action to remove road signs in Ukraine to make it difficult for invaders to navigate the country.

Civilians in Ukraine have been encouraged to fight against the Russian troops. Men aged 18 to 60 have been banned from leaving the country. Firearms are being distributed to anyone who wants to fight, and in cities like Kyiv, Lviv, and Dnipro, Ukrainians have been making petrol bombs called Molotov cocktails to aid the battle. Unarmed civilians have also taken a stand by kneeling in front of Russian tanks to prevent them from entering villages.

Reports suggest that 240 Ukrainian civilians, and 4,300 Russian soldiers have died since the conflict started, according to The Independent.

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Uniform#Miss Ukraine#Miss A#Miss Grand#Slavistik University#Pr#The Independent#Russian#Anyo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Post

Five vile things Trump did to Zelensky and Ukraine that you forgot about

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
POTUS
Fortune

Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of ‘the end of Europe’ as Russia attacks and captures Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian forces occupied the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine on Friday, Ukraine said, raising the stakes in President Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his forces bombarded cities across the country.
POLITICS
Fortune

Fortune

98K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy