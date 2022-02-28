ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Masters EX Friendiversary Face-Off is going on now

By Amelia Fruzzetti
nintendowire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Masters EX has its latest event going on right now: in this Extreme Battle Event dubbed...

nintendowire.com

GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Legends Arceus Ride Pokemon Guide

Hello Trainers. Legends Arceus has now been out for almost all of February. And players are still out there buying a copy for their first time. Similar to Sun and Moon, part of traversing the game’s region is getting Ride Pokemon. As the player helps out the residents of the Hisui Region, wardens will allow them to use their Celestica Flute to call on the aid of these revered beasts. This guide will walk readers through how to get all the Ride Pokemon in Legends Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to get all bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Drops Marnie Into The Anime: Watch

Pokemon Journeys has officially brought the new fan favorite Marnie to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the series has shaken things up big time as instead of following the story and locations from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, Ash Ketchum has been exploring each of the regions of the franchise thus far freely from episode to episode. He's been making his way around the world as he rises through the World Coronation Series tournament and has come face to face with many powerful opponents so far. This has included some brand new faces fans have wanted to see in action too.
COMICS
Polygon

Alolan Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is getting its next wave of Pokémon: Alolan Pokémon. Announced on the Pokémon 25th Anniversary stream, the introduction of Alolan Pokémon will kick off starting on March 1. The event will start with a few Pokémon and, as was the case when other...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The One Thing Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fans Can't Agree On

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" may be the hit Nintendo was hoping the title would be, but some fans think the game is still divisive. Releasing only about two weeks ago, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has received no shortage of positive reception from critics, but some players feel like "Pokémon" games are still years behind other franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC adds dungeons and terrifying underground monsters

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

The Mountains update for Valheim is now live, adding in a new form of instanced dungeons, loot, and more. As part of the Mountains update for Valheim, Frost Caves are new, instanced dungeons that aren’t too different to the Black Forest’s Burial Chambers or the Swamps’ Sunken Crypts. Frost Caves will not have a set location that you will find them in, and will only spawn in unexplored areas of the map, and only in the mountain biome.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals What Ash's Gigantamax Gengar Looks Like in Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally shown off what Ash Ketchum can do with his Gigantamax Gengar with the newest episode of the series! Ash has been making his way through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and as he battles against his strongest opponents yet in the upper classes, he has been pulling moves from his journey throughout the Pokemon world over the years. This has included the use of Z-Moves and Mega Evolution, and most recently he was able to acquire Gengar's specialty Gigantamax form in order to stand up against the upper ranks of the Ultra Class trainers.
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Dungeon Siege is back and has joined the metaverse, for some reason

If you've got a once-beloved but now dormant game series gathering dust, you might as well toss it into the metaverse and see what happens. That's what Square Enix has seemingly done with Dungeon Siege, which has been resurrected as a component of The Sandbox, a so-called metaverse which describes itself as "a leading decentralized gaming virtual world".
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Is Voltorb Shiny?

For Feb. 22, 2022, Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Voltorb can be shiny in Pokémon Go. Note that Hisuian Voltorb cannot be Shiny yet, and it’s not featured in this Spotlight Hour. This Spotlight Hour is for normal Kantonian Voltorb.
VIDEO GAMES

