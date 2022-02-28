Pokémon Masters EX Friendiversary Face-Off is going on now

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
