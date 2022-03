Star Trek: Picard is returning for Season 2 and it looks like an old enemy will be returning as well—Annie Wersching will be playing the Borg Queen in the show’s sophomore season. Jean-Luc Picard’s (Sir Patrick Stewart) struggle with the Borg has been—and will continue to be— addressed in Star Trek shows and films. Ever since Q (John de Lancie) hurled the Enterprise into Borg space, these alien cybernetic terrors have plagued Starfleet crews. Picard’s prolonged (and seemingly untreated) PTSD from being captured and assimilated by the Borg were some of the more impactful moments in the first season of Picard. But there’s another member of Picard’s new crew who has an even closer and more traumatic connection to the Borg: Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

