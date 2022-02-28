ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AAA: Florida gas prices rise amid invasion of Ukraine

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aM0jK_0eRZvNtZ00
Florida gas prices Florida gas prices set another 2022 record high (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The price to fill up your tank in Florida went up 4 cents last week, AAA reported Monday.

And more price hikes at the pump could be on the way.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Crude oil prices surged overnight amid growing concerns that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact global crude supplies, according to AAA.

Oil prices went on a roller-coaster ride following last week’s crisis in Ukraine.

Prices spiked when Russia first invaded but quickly returned to previous levels after President Biden announced sanctions that didn’t specifically target Russian oil, AAA said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRIQG_0eRZvNtZ00
Markets A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Markets are trembling again as fighting intensifies in Ukraine and as Western nations ratchet up steps to further isolate and punish Russia economically for its aggression. The S&P 500 fell 1% in early trading Monday, Feb, 28, 2022 oil prices surged and investors shifted money into safe havens like U.S. government bonds. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

Unfortunately, when international trading began Sunday night, oil prices shot up again.

AAA pointed to the fact that the energy market had plenty to digest over the weekend, primarily the removal of Russian banks from SWIFT, making it more difficult for other countries to purchase Russian oil and gas.

“Unless oil prices reverse course, the pain at the pump is about to get even worse for Floridians,” said AAA’s Mark Jenkins.

Unrelated to the crisis in Ukraine, demand for fuel during the upcoming busy spring and summer driving seasons could also cause the price of gas to trend higher, the auto giant said.

Floridians are currently paying an average price of $3.52 per gallon — once again creating the highest daily average since July 2014.

On average, gas prices in Florida have risen 33 cents per gallon since just the start of this year, according to AAA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0iCr_0eRZvNtZ00
Florida gas prices (WFTV.com News Staff)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Asia stocks rebound after Wall St falls, US bans Russian oil

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street declined and China reported inflation edged higher. Already high oil prices rose further, adding more than $2 per barrel following President Joe Biden's ban on imports of Russian crude. Stock benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney rose...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Action News Jax

Wall Street eyes rebound, European stocks surge on diplomacy

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street futures rebounded Wednesday and European shares rose sharply as investors eyed diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine, while Asian markets sank after Chinese inflation accelerated. Futures for Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 1.8% and the same for the...
MARKETS
Action News Jax

Europe faces pressure to join boycott of Russian oil and gas

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Europe faces a tough choice: Is it worth a recession to choke off oil and gas money to Russia while it fights a war in Ukraine?. The 27-member European Union faces far more economic pain from the war and resulting sanctions than the U.S. — true above all when it comes to the oil and gas that powers vehicles and keeps the heat and lights on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Action News Jax

Austria suspends vaccine mandate before enforcement starts

BERLIN — (AP) — The Austrian government said Wednesday that it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned. The mandate for people 18 and over became law in early February, 2 ½ months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of delta-variant cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Crude Oil Prices#Aaa#Russian#Swift#Floridians#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Live updates: New Zealand passes Russia sanctions bill

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia. Unlike many countries that had already imposed sanctions, New Zealand’s laws didn’t previously allow it to apply meaningful measures unless they were part of a broader United Nations effort. Because Russia has U.N. Security Council veto power, that had left New Zealand hamstrung.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Live updates: Russia says it thwarted plot to attack Donbas

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. Russia’s Defense Ministry says its operation thwarted a large-scale plot to attack separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine. Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday cited from what he claimed was an intercepted Ukrainian National Guard document laying out plans for...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Live updates: Dozens buried in mass grave in Mariupol

MARIUPOL, Ukraine — City authorities in the besieged southern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol are burying their dead in a mass grave. With the city under steady bombardment, officials had been waiting for a chance to allow individual burials to resume. But with morgues overflowing, and many corpses uncollected at home, they decided they had to take action.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
Action News Jax

First Afghan refugees arrive at new center in Virginia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A first group of Afghan refugees have arrived at a new temporary housing facility in Northern Virginia as the U.S. works to resettle people who fled the Taliban takeover of their country in August, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. Afghans arriving from...
IMMIGRATION
Action News Jax

Ukrainians flee some besieged cities as conditions worsen

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Renewed efforts to rescue civilians from increasingly dire conditions in besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities were underway Wednesday. Days of shelling have largely cut residents of the southern city of Mariupol off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food and water.
EUROPE
Action News Jax

Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of the bombarded suburbs of Ukraine's capital snaked their way across the slippery wooden planks of a makeshift bridge that provided the only way to escape Russian shelling, amid renewed efforts Wednesday to rescue civilians from besieged cities. With sporadic gunfire echoing...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
87K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy