Multiple investors file to end Allianz lawsuits after funds collapse

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A number of big investors on Monday filed to end their lawsuits against Allianz after a settlement was reached over their losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German asset manager’s funds arm.

The move marks an important milestone in the downfall of the $15 billion Structured Alpha funds, a saga that has dogged the German insurer and asset manager for two years. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Arkansas teachers settle with Allianz over fund debacle

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - A pension fund for teachers in Arkansas has settled with Allianz and dropped its lawsuit over losses in a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at the German asset manager’s funds arm, according to a court document. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System was the first lawsuit lodged...
U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
Seplat chairman says plans to buy Exxon's local assets on track

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Seplat Energy is on track to buy Exxon Mobil’s offshore shallow water business in the country for $1.28 bln, Seplat’s chairman told Reuters on the sidelines of CERAweek energy conference by S&P Global. The comments come amid media reports that Nigerian...
Tom Sims
Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia

March 8 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it is suspending its business in Russia, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
TSX dips as Ukraine crisis weighs on investor sentiment

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors weighed developments around the crisis in Ukraine, with technology and heavily-weighted financials among the sectors leading the declines. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 72.37 points, or 0.3%,...
U.S. shale shortages to limit efforts to replace banned Russian oil

HOUSTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers are unlikely to replace banned Russian oil imports due to a shortage of oilfield materials, equipment and labor and a dwindling backlog of wells waiting to be completed, energy executives and analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden imposed an immediate...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-1/2-month low on soft risk sentiment

(Adds analyst comment and details throughout; updates prices) * Loonie touches its weakest since Dec. 22 at 1.2901 * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.6% higher * Canada posts a trade surplus of C$2.6 billion in January * Canadian bond yields rise across steeper curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Tuesday fell to its lowest level this year against the greenback as the United States banned Russian oil imports, adding to an uncertain outlook for the global economy. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2885 to the greenback, or 77.61 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since Dec. 22 at 1.2901. "It has generally been a day characterized by soggy risk sentiment revolving around the Russia-Ukraine conflict," said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "This has maintained the recent bid tone in USD-CAD, with the break above resistance at 1.2840 propelling USD-CAD toward 1.2900." Stock markets globally remained volatile as the U.S. move pushed oil prices higher. The rally in oil and other commodities has heightened investor fears about global inflation. U.S. crude prices settled up 3.6% at $123.70 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports but the historic link between the Canadian dollar and energy prices has weakened during the Russia-Ukraine crisis, leaving the Bank of Canada with one less tool to fight inflation. Last Wednesday, the central bank hiked interest rates for the first time in three years and made clear more hikes were on the way. Canada's trade balance swung to a C$2.6 billion surplus in January despite a disappointing showing for exports. Exports edged down even as energy exports rose, while imports fell sharply off record highs as supply chain hiccups continued to disrupt trade patterns. Canada's jobs report for February, due on Friday, can provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 10.8 basis points to 1.834%, after touching on Monday its lowest intraday level in more than two months at 1.643%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)
TREASURIES-Yields rise on inflation worry, possible EU bond action

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury climbed on Tuesday after reports that the European Union could reveal a plan for joint bond issuance and as concerns rose that rising oil prices will add to mounting inflation. Yields moved higher after Bloomberg reported...
Schlumberger CEO says Russia-Ukraine conflict will weigh on Q1 results

March 8 (Reuters) - Schlumberger's (SLB.N) current-quarter results are likely to be impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday, as Moscow accounts for about 5% of the oilfield services company's global revenue. Crude prices have surged since the beginning of March on worries over...
COMMODITIES Oil soars, nickel breaks above $100,000 a tonne

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Commodity prices surged on Tuesday with Brent crude soaring on news that the United States and Britain will ban or phase out Russian oil imports, and nickel hitting record highs above $100,000 a tonne. The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended nickel trading on all venues...
Analysis-Investors shift to Latam amid war in Europe, but risks remain

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A rate hike cycle that started last year and low valuations had already made Latin America a darling destination for investors in 2022, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to keep cash flowing to the commodity-exposed region. The risks are country-specific, and mostly coming...
Bumble to exit business in Russia

March 8 (Reuters) - Dating company Bumble Inc said on Tuesday it is discontinuing its business in Russia, joining companies that have suspended their operations in the country following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said it is removing all of its apps from the Apple App Store and...
