Please Enable JavaScript

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Picking out a garden hose feels like one of those tasks that should be done on a first-see-first-buy basis. After all, it’s only a garden hose. However, if you could fast forward to the day you waste an hour wrestling your stubborn hose back into shape or have to visit the store again because the cheaply-made connector just snapped, you would see that that shopping strategy is highly flawed. The best garden hose...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO