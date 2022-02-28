Please Enable JavaScript

When it comes to the cost of pavers vs. concrete, there are several factors to think about before making a decision. The first (and, for many, most significant) factor to consider is your budget. If you have a set amount that you can spend on a project that doesn’t leave room for flexibility, it may be tempting to use the cheapest material available. However, it’s also important to think about the long-term consequences of the material you choose and what maintenance it might require in the future.
