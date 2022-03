In this intense hiring environment, companies are looking for new ways to recruit and retain employees — and some are moving to a four-day workweek. Considered a novelty or fringe idea just a few years ago, the four-day workweek has grown in popularity in the Covid-19 era of high quit rates, low workforce participation rates and “The Great Resignation” that has pushed people to pursue jobs and careers that offer more work-life balance and remote opportunities.

