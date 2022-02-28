ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring starts today, at least for meteorologists

By Jennifer Gray
 8 days ago
(CNN) — Spring starts Tuesday, but If you Google the word spring, it responds with March 20. You have NOT gone through a time warp; Tuesday is not March 20. It is March 1. Google isn't wrong, astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or...

