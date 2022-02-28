Spring starts today, at least for meteorologists

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are in the midst of a very lovely second day of March. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail through our afternoon as temperatures surge past the normal high for the day of 50° into the low 60s. Rain is in the forecast, but it holds off until after midnight and conveniently clears out before we head to work Thursday morning. Areas north and west of Baltimore have the best chance for wet weather, but it could drop south into Baltimore City. Far western Maryland could see a quick burst of some wet snow overnight, though accumulation is unlikely. Very mild air holds overnight, with temperatures only dipping into the low to mid 40s in central Maryland. Thursday won’t be nearly as warm, with temperatures only making it into the low 50s. The Maryland weather rollercoaster takes off from there, with mid 40s for Friday, upper 50s for Saturday, and low to mid 70s for Sunday and Monday. There are a few chances for showers in there Sunday into Monday, so keep the umbrella handy!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO