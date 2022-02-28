How to talk with children about the war in Ukraine

SHE is too young to understand the full horror unfolding on the streets where she once played. But the pain of fleeing war is etched across her tiny face and fills the tears now cascading down her cheeks. For now, this tent at a makeshift refugee camp on the Polish...
Russia’s Foreign Ministry threatened a “strong response” on Wednesday in retaliation to President Joe Biden’s new round of sanctions this week. Biden ordered new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine, which began on Monday. In a statement reported by the...
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
It should surprise zero Negroes that Sunken Place Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is married to a white woman who is tied to organizations that tried to overturn legally cast votes mostly from largely Black and Latino areas.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine getting more horrific, Donald Trump and his allies are frantically erasing the truth about Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Trump absurdly claims that as president, he stood strong behind Ukraine and NATO, while his spinners comically downplay his corrupt and deeply malevolent betrayal of our ally.
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday that NATO's expansion was a "serious threat" to the region's security and stability, the semi-official Nour News reported. "NATO's expansion eastward creates tension and is a serious threat to the stability...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
The "best thing" that China could do right now is to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, said economist Stephen Roach. "There's only one person in the world, I think, who has leverage over Vladimir Putin," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." The "best thing" that China could...
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
