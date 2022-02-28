People are always surprised I have five brothers – but it’s my TEN sisters which really get the questions flowing

A WOMAN has revealed how people are always surprised when she reveals she has five brothers - and are even more shocked after finding out she has TEN sisters.

Kass Parker, who has over a million followers on her @justtkass TikTok account, has shot to fame sharing inside her bumper family’s life.

Kass Parker is one of 16 kids and shocks people when they find out about her large family Credit: TikTok

Kass revealed that she has seven biological siblings and nine of her siblings are adopted Credit: TikTok

The Nelson children range from Kenn who is 22 to Ledger who is five-months-old

She uploaded a video saying people are amazed when she “accidentally mentions she has 5 brothers.”

Kass added: “Deciding if I should shock them or not. I’m one of 11 girls!”

Kass, who married husband Josh in 2019, revealed that she has seven biological siblings and nine of her siblings are adopted.

The TikToker said that she “couldn’t imagine my life without them all!”

Kass is the second oldest child of Tiffany and Benji Nelson, from America, who are the proud parents of 16 kids, ranging from 22 years old to five months old.

The family-of-18 have revealed the inside of their stunning mansion, which sprawls over three floors, features 10 bathrooms and even has its own gym.

The couple took viewers behind the doors of their enormous family mansion on their YouTube channel, Not Enough Nelsons.

The mansion is spread across three floors, with the ground floor home to a kitchen, dining room, living area, outdoor chill out space and several bathrooms.

Meanwhile the 16 kids and parents all live on the upper two levels, but there's also a home gym, huge dressing room and a home office.

Mum Tiffany revealed she creates a menu each week showing the kids which meals are coming up, while there's also a huge chalk grocery list they can add to whenever they have a hankering for something.

THE NELSON FAMILY

Kenn- 22 yrs old

Kass- 20 yrs old

Bridger- 20 yrs old

JourNee- 20 yrs old

Trey- 18 yrs old

Jaine- 16 yrs old

LiLee- 13 yrs old

SaiDee- 11 yrs old

NayVee- 11 yrs old

Luke- 10 yrs old

PaisLee- 7 yrs old

DeLayNee- 7 yrs old

PresLee- 5 yrs old

ElleCee- 5 yrs old

Beckham- 4 yrs old

Ledger-5 months

For more huge family houses, inside the 10-bed home of Britain’s largest family where the Radfords live with their 19 kids.

Meanwhile this mum-of-16 starts Christmas shopping in July and gets gifts on credit to make sure she can afford them all.

And a thrifty mum shares easy meal planner which has saved her family-of-five £360 a month on food.

The family's enormous kitchen features a giant fridge and separate freezer

Tiffany ends up spending around £1,500 a month on food alone

There's a massive dining table that can seat everyone at once - but the family don't often use it for everyday meals