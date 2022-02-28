ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

People are always surprised I have five brothers – but it’s my TEN sisters which really get the questions flowing

By Becky Pemberton
 8 days ago

A WOMAN has revealed how people are always surprised when she reveals she has five brothers - and are even more shocked after finding out she has TEN sisters.

Kass Parker, who has over a million followers on her @justtkass TikTok account, has shot to fame sharing inside her bumper family’s life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNwB9_0eRZu3Df00
Kass Parker is one of 16 kids and shocks people when they find out about her large family Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uOde_0eRZu3Df00
Kass revealed that she has seven biological siblings and nine of her siblings are adopted Credit: TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kzZuM_0eRZu3Df00
The Nelson children range from Kenn who is 22 to Ledger who is five-months-old

She uploaded a video saying people are amazed when she “accidentally mentions she has 5 brothers.”

Kass added: “Deciding if I should shock them or not. I’m one of 11 girls!”

Kass, who married husband Josh in 2019, revealed that she has seven biological siblings and nine of her siblings are adopted.

The TikToker said that she “couldn’t imagine my life without them all!”

Kass is the second oldest child of Tiffany and Benji Nelson, from America, who are the proud parents of 16 kids, ranging from 22 years old to five months old.

The family-of-18 have revealed the inside of their stunning mansion, which sprawls over three floors, features 10 bathrooms and even has its own gym.

The couple took viewers behind the doors of their enormous family mansion on their YouTube channel, Not Enough Nelsons.

The mansion is spread across three floors, with the ground floor home to a kitchen, dining room, living area, outdoor chill out space and several bathrooms.

Meanwhile the 16 kids and parents all live on the upper two levels, but there's also a home gym, huge dressing room and a home office.

Mum Tiffany revealed she creates a menu each week showing the kids which meals are coming up, while there's also a huge chalk grocery list they can add to whenever they have a hankering for something.

THE NELSON FAMILY

  • Kenn- 22 yrs old
  • Kass- 20 yrs old
  • Bridger- 20 yrs old
  • JourNee- 20 yrs old
  • Trey- 18 yrs old
  • Jaine- 16 yrs old
  • LiLee- 13 yrs old
  • SaiDee- 11 yrs old
  • NayVee- 11 yrs old
  • Luke- 10 yrs old
  • PaisLee- 7 yrs old
  • DeLayNee- 7 yrs old
  • PresLee- 5 yrs old
  • ElleCee- 5 yrs old
  • Beckham- 4 yrs old
  • Ledger-5 months

For more huge family houses, inside the 10-bed home of Britain’s largest family where the Radfords live with their 19 kids.

Meanwhile this mum-of-16 starts Christmas shopping in July and gets gifts on credit to make sure she can afford them all.

And a thrifty mum shares easy meal planner which has saved her family-of-five £360 a month on food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkvmd_0eRZu3Df00
The family's enormous kitchen features a giant fridge and separate freezer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KPTTD_0eRZu3Df00
Tiffany ends up spending around £1,500 a month on food alone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3MkK_0eRZu3Df00
There's a massive dining table that can seat everyone at once - but the family don't often use it for everyday meals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbXTy_0eRZu3Df00
The Nelson family home also boasts a family room complete with a huge sofa and wide screen TV

Comments / 21

iknowtruthismine
7d ago

Seven biological siblings is as many as any three and a half couples should ever have in a world where we cannot feed the nearly 8 billion of us already here.

Reply
7
Nonya
7d ago

Overpopulation is a myth. And kudos to this family for their generosity of heart for giving family the good name it deserves.

Reply(1)
9
NFL
