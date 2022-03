Sea Hear Now, the sprawling, multi-day rock and surf festival on at the Asbury Park beach, announced Tuesday its 2022 lineup. Punk-rock icons Green Day and rock legend Stevie Nicks will headline the festival’s fourth installment. Also performing the rock-heavy fest are My Morning Jacket, Billy Strings, Gary Clark Jr. and New Jersey alt-pop star Fletcher (all Saturday); and Cage the Elephant, The Head and the Heart, IDLES and Courtney Barnett (all Sunday). See the full lineup here, which will span three stages (two on the sand, one in Bradley Park).

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO