Nadayar is the Co-founder and CEO of Eden Life, a tech-enabled service that puts its users’ home chores on autopilot. Eden helps you to say goodbye to chores forever. Prior to Eden, Nadayar co-founded Andela and led the training and learning teams there. On this episode of #Foundersconnect, Nad discusses his journey with me. He talks about being CTO at Fora, co-founding Andela, & starting Eden with his Co-founders. He also shares his life mission and biggest life lessons.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO