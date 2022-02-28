5 Innovative Marketing Ideas

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Mumbai-based fintech startup, Snapmint, on Tuesday announced to have raised $9 million in Series A funding from marquee investors and industry leaders led by Prashasta Seth, CEO and CIO, Prudent Investment Managers. The round also saw participation of 9Unicorns, Anicut Capital, Negen Capital, Livspace founder Ramakant Sharma and Usama Fayyad (chairman of Open Insights and head of Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University), among other angel investors. Funds will be utilized to expand the network of merchants, launch a suite of innovative BNPL products and power the purchases of over 450 million consumers in India.
Comments / 0