Westfield school district provides counseling for students affected by Russia-Ukraine war
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Public Schools are making counselors and support staff available to students, many of whom have family in Russia and Ukraine.Westfield church comes together to help Ukraine
Westfield has many families from Russia and Ukraine in their community. Some of the families have relatives overseas and are concerned about the well-being of family members.
The Westfield school district wants their families to know that their children are safe and supported in school. Counselors and support staff have been made available for students and families should they desire assistance.
