25 Best Eye Creams for Puffiness

Reduce the appearance of eye-puffiness with one of the excellent products profiled here. [ stock ]

Nobody likes puffy eyes. It’s almost impossible to pinpoint what exactly is causing the puffiness. Are you allergic to something? Is there too much pollen in the air? Did you not get enough sleep last night? Whatever the reason, we’re sure your main objective is to get rid of those puffy under-eyes.

How do you do that? Find an enriching, calming eye cream that tackles your puffy eyes and leaves your skin looking lifted and tight. With so many eye creams out there, we rounded up the best eye creams for puffiness, so you can spend less time researching and more time soothing your eyes.

1. Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick

Do you ever wake up, look in the mirror, and don’t recognize the puffy-eyed person in front of you? Happens to the best of us. For a quick fix, use our #1 choice for the best eye cream for puffiness: Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick. This natural, soothing eye cream is easy and convenient to use (no more messy fingers) and it actually works.

Present in its ingredients is Algae Dunaliella Salina, a rich, antioxidant-filled micro-algae that infuses the skin with healing minerals to help reduce puffiness. There is also vitamin C, a brightener, and caffeine.

Caffeine in particular is a protectant, so this cocktail will keep your eyes looking fresh and rested. Use this eye stick for daily use or when needed. It’s suitable for any skin type, but especially for those with sensitive or puffy-prone skin.

2. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe is a top-notch drugstore brand. You can trust that all of their products are reliable and won’t cause any irritation to your skin. If you need something to soothe tired, puffy eyes—CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is a dermatologist-developed product that will nourish and restore the skin. This eye cream is formulated with powerful and vital ceramides—like 1, 3, and 6 II—that help protect and rejuvenate the skin’s natural barrier and reduce puffiness under the eyes.

Using patented MVE technology, this cream can send moisture into the skin all day long. After only a few uses, your under-eye area will look tighter and firmer. This product is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and hypoallergenic—making this a perfect cream for those with sensitive skin types.

3. First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

No one likes saggy, puffy eyes. Right? That’s why First Aid Beauty Hydrating Eye Cream with Hyaluronic Acid is, quite literally, first aid for your under-eye area. This gentle eye cream uses the moisturizing powers of hyaluronic acid to nourish the skin and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The colloidal oatmeal helps soothe and restore dry skin, while the caffeine calms puffy under-eye bags and dark circles.

This product is completely cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Plus, you can recycle the packaging when you’re done. Use this product daily for optimal results. As a bonus tip, store the cream in a fridge or another cool space to give your under-eyes a full spa experience.

4. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Rosehip & Hibiscus Anti-Aging Moisturizer

LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Rosehip & Hibiscus Anti-Aging Moisturizer is a relaxing, restorative eye cream that will calm even the most inflamed, puffy under-eye areas. This eye cream helps tackle puffiness, dark circles, wrinkles and fine lines, and discoloration. Filled with rich and nourishing antioxidants, such as provitamin A and B5, Vitamin E, Vitamin C Ester, rosehip seed oil, rosemary leaf extract, and hibiscus flower—this eye cream means serious business when it comes to tackling your puffiness.

With a few drops of this cream, gently rub the product in a circular motion under the eyes and watch the magic work right in front of you. This product is free of harmful chemicals, such as parabens, fragrances, colors, and phthalates. 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

5. Origins Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

Refreshing and rejuvenating. Origins Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff helps restore the under-eye area by using vitamin C to brighten the skin, niacinamide to energize the skin, and Panax ginseng and caffeine to reduce puffiness and support the skin’s natural barrier.

Your under-eye area will look radiant and youthful once these enriching ingredients depuff the skin. This eye cream is vegan and cruelty-free. You can use this daily or as needed, and it’s suitable for any skin type. That spa day you’ve been putting off? Now is the time.

6. IT Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream Anti-Aging Armour Rejuvenating Concentrate

We trust that our beauty and skincare products will do the things they say they will—like cover up acne, shrink pores, or depuff under-eye baggage. IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Amour Rejuvenating Concentrate is a product you can trust completely. This gentle eye cream helps reduce puffiness and sagginess, brighten dark circles, reduce wrinkles and fine lines, and moisturize and restore the under-eye area.

Formulated with licorice root, avocado, ginseng, collagen, ceramide complex, peptides, green tea and coffee, squalane, and hyaluronic acid—these rich ingredients will have your eyes looking firm and tighter in no time. For optimal results, use this product daily and gently apply it under the eye in a circular motion. This is one of the best eye creams for puffiness and we guarantee you will love it as much as we do.

7. Caudalíe Paris Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream

Every year we grow older, our skin becomes saggier … and saggier … and saggier. Whether or not we like this process, we all have to age. With aging comes puffiness, dark circles, and more wrinkles than you can count.

However, just because we all age doesn’t mean we don’t have to minimize the effects of aging. Caudalíe Paris Resveratrol-Lift Firming Eye Gel Cream will knock five years off your face after just once use. Okay, maybe not that much, but we do know that your skin will look tighter and firmer than ever.

This firming eye cream uses resveratrol to visibly firm the skin and soften out wrinkles with its antioxidant properties. Hyaluronic acid sends moisture into the delicate under-eye skin, so that the area can start healing itself. Vegan collagen and peptide smooth out any imperfections and help rejuvenate the under-eye area. This product is vegan and can be used daily.

8. Olay Eyes Ultimate Eye Cream

Chances are, you’ve probably seen an Olay product while you were skimming the grocery store beauty section and thought it wouldn’t work. Fortunately, you’d be wrong. Using revitalizing ingredients, like B3, peptides, and pigments—this eye cream soothes swollen, puffy under-eye circles and visibly firms and tightens them.

Because this product works around the clock to give you the best results, your eye area will look brighter, smoother, and softer almost instantly. Use this product in the morning and in the evening for the best results. Next time you’re at the grocery store, we know you’ll think twice before underestimating another skincare product.

9. Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream

Kiss those puffy under-eye bags goodbye with SkinFix Barrier + Triple Lipid-Boost 360° Brightening Eye Cream. A restorative, creamy eye cream—this product targets puffiness, dark circles, dry patches, wrinkles, and fine lines. A hydrating triple-lipid complex helps nourish the skin’s ceramide and fatty acid levels, while the seaweed hyaluronate blend moisturizes the skin and leaves it glowing and youthful.

We know this next ingredient may sound unconventional, but we promise it works. Brightening saccharomyces ferment, a fermented prebiotic yeast, helps brighten dark circles and patches under the eye. Goodbye to puffy eyes, hello to tight and firm eyes.

10. Eight Saints All In Eye Cream

If you ever thought it would take a miracle to treat your under-eye woes, how about eight saints? Jokes aside, Eight Saints All In Eye Cream is a serious contender for one of the best eye creams for puffiness. This gentle, nourishing, and soothing eye cream minimizes wrinkles by sending moisture into the skin and reducing puffiness so your eyes will look firmer and tighter.

Formulated with invigorating hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and green tea—this eye cream is a natural concoction of all the best ingredients to offer. This product is cruelty-free, made in the U.S., and formulated without toxic ingredients. Puffy eyes, see you later!

11. Clinique All About Eyes Rich

Clinique is one of the best moderate-to-luxury skincare brands, with products targeting an array of concerns. Clinique All About Eyes Rich is a soft and gentle eye cream that soothes puffy eyes, brightens dark circles, smoothes wrinkles and fine lines, and moisturizes dry skin. This product can be used daily and is suitable for any skin type.

Take a little bit of product and gently rub it in a circular motion under the eyes until it’s fully absorbed. After a few uses, your under-eye area will look tight, bright, and youthful. This product is formulated free of parabens and phthalates.

12. Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Eye Roller

Garnier SkinActive Anti-Puff Eye Roller is another one of our favorites because it contains a cooling rollerball that helps reduce and soothe tired, puffy eyes. Roll the product gently a few times under the eye to instantly feel the cooling effects. Your skin will look brighter, firmer, moisturized, and softer with this eye-roller.

Caffeine, mint, and vitamin C work to infuse your skin with rejuvenating powers that will transform it from a dull, puffy landscape to a hydrated, smooth wonderland. Use this product daily or as needed. And, as a treat, store it in a fridge for extra cooling powers. Give yourself and your puffy eyes a break—you deserve it.

13. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Yeux

Those winter months are never kind to the skin. Dryness, wrinkles, dullness, and puffiness are things we know all too well. Luckily, Lancôme Advanced Genifique Yeux is a nourishing eye cream that tends to dried out, puffy eyes. Bifidus prebiotic moisturizes the skin, while hyaluronic acid restores the moisture barrier and rehydrates thirsty skin. Vitamin C works to brighten dark circles and promote healthy skin.

This eye cream is best used in the winter when your eyes need extra care and treatment. Formulated without parabens and mineral oil, this product won’t cause skin irritation. Cozy up next to a warm fire, apply some eye cream, and let this product soothe your under-eyes.

14. Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream

Neutrogena is one of those brands you know you can always rely on. It’s affordable and convenient, but it also actually works. Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Multi Action Eye Cream is a little bottle of stress relief. This eye cream uses natural peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, brightens dark circles, reduces puffiness, and tightens the under-eye area.

Your eyes will look so bright and firm that your friends may even ask you what your secret is. This eye cream is dermatologist-tested, free of fragrances, minerals, and oils. You can use this daily by massaging the product gently into the skin for optimal results.

15. Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye-Gel

Our skin needs water and nourishment the same way we do and what better way to nourish puffy eyes than a cooling eye gel? Milk Makeup Cooling Water Eye Gel is a chilled gel that instantly heals and soothes puffy, saggy eyes by infusing the skin with rich caffeine and hydrating seawater.

Gently massage this eye gel under the eye in a circular motion, up to two times a day. Your skin will feel softer, smoother, and will look firmer after usage. This product is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan. Store this in the fridge to make all your arctic dreams come true—at least for your eyes.

16. RoC Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Eye Cream

RoC Multi Correction Even Tone + Lift Eye Cream is a must-have if you want to target puffy, saggy eyes. This eye cream targets the five signs of aging by using RoC’s Hexyl-R Complex to reduce puffiness and sagginess, dark spots, wrinkles, dryness, and density loss. Wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet, and other imperfections stand no chance against this powerful, firming eye cream. Use this product daily or as needed to reduce puffiness. Now, go stress about something else.

17. Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum

Most eye creams or serums that target puffiness use harsh, harmful ingredients that disrupt the body’s natural flow. Drunk Elephant is all about using natural ingredients that help the body heal itself. Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum is a satiny serum that uses rich ingredients to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Copper peptides minimize the appearance of wrinkles, Leontopodium alpinum boosts antioxidants and reduces swelling and puffiness, and black tea ferment smoothes and evens out the skin. This product is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of silicones, fragrances, and essential oils. Drunk Elephant is also a supporter of the International Elephant Foundation, so your purchases are going to a good cause.

18. Professor Eco Ultra Hydrating Hyaluronic Eye Cream

Puffy, saggy skin needs healing nourishment to restore elasticity and firmness. Professor Eco Ultra Hydrating Hyaluronic Eye Cream has just the thing. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E, argan oil, and aloe work together to tighten the skin under the eyes, eliminate dark circles, smoothen the skin, and moisturize dry patches. This powerful eye cream will leave your skin looking radiant, glowing, and youthful. Use this every day for optimal results, and you’ll see tighter skin in no time.

19. Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t want to wait weeks to see results, Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener gives you the results you want instantly. This miracle eye tightener uses Peter Thomas Roth’s own Firm-A-Tite, a rich blend of seaweed and silicates that cause the skin to temporarily tighten—as well as Eye Regener, a lupine and alfalfa complex that shrinks under-eye baggage. Eyeliss, a rejuvenating peptide complex, tightens puffiness, wrinkles, and fine lines.

You will watch your skin transform before your eyes with this quick-fix treatment. This product is formulated without parabens, formaldehyde, coal tar, sulfates, and more. We already know this is one of the best eye creams for puffiness, you just have to try it out for yourself.

20. Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating & Tightening Eye Cream

If you’re looking for an inexpensive eye cream, keep scrolling. However, if you’re looking for an eye cream that will work wonders—no matter the cost—this is the eye cream for you. Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating & Tightening Eye Cream may have a hefty price tag, but this eye cream will zap those puffy, baggy eyes away.

Formulated in Switzerland, Lumière Firm works by promoting the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin. With hundreds of glowing reviews of this product, we think it’s worth the cost. Never will you feel more rejuvenated, luxurious, or glowing than after using this eye cream.

21. Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy

Dior is a glamorous, luxurious, and high-end brand that never fails to put out only the best products. Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy is choked-full of ingredients that help target and reduce puffiness, like phytosterols and longoza flower. These two ingredients work together to tighten and firm the skin, brighten dark circles, and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

After twenty years of stem-cell research, this product has been tweaked and formulated to perfection. This product is also free of sulfates, parabens, and other harmful ingredients. Give yourself a day off and go pamper yourself.

22. Elta MD Skincare Renew Eye Gel

This eye cream has a higher price tag than most, but we think it’s worth mentioning due to its restorative and tightening properties. Elta MD Skincare Renew Eye Gel uses natural peptides to minimize fine lines, wrinkles, and reduce puffiness. Hyaluronic acid helps moisturize the skin and nourish dull, dark spots.

After only a few uses, you’ll be wondering where this product was your whole life—it’s just that good. This product is oil-free, making it great for sensitive skin types. You can use this eye cream daily or as needed, but we recommended sticking to a schedule for optimal results.

23. Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Massage

Clinique All About Eye Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage is a product you’ve got to have on hand at all times. This gentle, rollerball eye serum massages away puffiness, bags, dark circles, wrinkles, fine lines, and rough patches. You’ll feel like you just went to a luxurious spa after using this.

Filled with rich antioxidants and soothing botanicals, you can trust that you’re only putting the best in your body. Plus, this serum is formulated without parabens, phthalates, and sulfates and is derived from vegan ingredients. Pop this beauty in the fridge to cool down, roll it under your eyes, and feel the soothing powers at work.

24. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Eye Cream

If you stayed up too late last night and now your under-eye area is feeling the baggage—literally—it’s okay. We’ve all been there. There are fortunately plenty of eye creams that can help reduce puffiness and swelling, so you don’t have to look like you only got two hours of sleep, even if you did.

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Eye Cream is a rejuvenating and restorative eye cream that uses vitamin E to tighten under-eye bags, smooth out wrinkles and fine lines, and boost dry spots. Your skin will feel soft, hydrated, and youthful after using this product. And you’ll feel less stressed knowing you look more awake than you feel.

25. Estēe Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex

Allure Best of Beauty Winner Estēe Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex is a powerful, revitalizing eye cream that can help all your puffy-eyes woes. This lightweight and gentle gel moisturizes and softens the under-eye skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

The formula also infuses the skin with rich antioxidants that tighten and promote elasticity, minimizing puffiness and sagging under the eyes. Products should work for you, and this eye cream will work all night long tightening, brightening, and restoring your skin.