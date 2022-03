It was an overcast February day when I met my ex-husband in a parking lot so I could sign away our house mortgage to him — the very last of our joint assets after finalizing our divorce a couple of weeks prior. I took a pen and wrote my name on the pages he had flagged. Suddenly, I felt a wave of freedom wash over me, and I felt lighter by the prospect of no longer being tied down to a mortgage for the first time since I was 23. It meant that I was now able to move wherever I wanted, whenever I wanted.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO