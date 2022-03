RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to issue an update after missing Monday’s WWE RAW. As noted, Lynch posted before RAW to announce that she would be missing the show. She posted a hospital photo and said Bianca Belair fractured her voice box during the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, PA, which saw Lynch retain over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat. It was later reported that Lynch was suffering from a legitimate injury, and that she was expected to be back in the ring in two weeks, but details were not available. It was also noted that she was backstage at RAW, but being held off the show.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO