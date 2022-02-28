ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Contest: Win Dinner & Drinks for 2 at Newk’s Eatery in Lubbock

By Townsquare Media
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newk's Eatery is finally open in Lubbock. We're celebrating with a tasty giveaway. This is your shot to...

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
Awesome 98

Elotes Restaurant in Wolfforth Makes the Tough Decision to Sell

With a heavy heart, I have to report that Elotes Restaurant is up for sale. The owners posted on Facebook Tuesday that they're having to make the tough decision to sell due to a growing family that needs their attention. They're hoping to sell it as a turnkey location, meaning everything is ready to go for anyone who is needed a location for a restaurant. They also said they promise it's a good thing.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Awesome 98

Contest: Family 4-Pack to Do Portugal Circus in Lubbock, TX

The circus is coming to town, and you could be there for all the wonder and excitement. Do Portugal Circus is bringing its unique brand of fun to the South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas from March 11th-20th, 2022. We've got FOUR ticket 4-packs up for grabs right now for the circus' opening day.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Multiple Opossums Have Recently Been Spotted Around Lubbock

Lubbock, just like many other cities, isn’t home to a very wide variety of wildlife. Other than a few different types of birds, prairie dogs, squirrels and the occasional coyote or fox, there aren’t too many critters around. At least that’s what I thought until checking Nextdoor.com this week.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A New Type of Circus Is Coming to Lubbock in March

Spring Break is almost here and Lubbock is going to look a little different when the Do Portugal Circus takes over the area for their big premiere. If you've never heard of the Do Portugal Circus, they bring a crazy show with a twist on magic and a classic circus that is great for a fun filled night for the whole family.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Best Things Ever: Remembering the Municipal Auditorium

Let's take a moment and go through some memories at the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium. For those of you not in the know, the auditorium was attached to the coliseum and shared a parking lot with Jones AT&T Stadium. The coliseum and auditorium were built in 1956 and demolished in 2019. They were demoed with the promise of a new expo center to take their place, and also to herald the arrival of the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Stuff. Well, the Buddy Holly Hall has delivered way beyond expectations, while the lack of progress on the expo center makes it seem like we were sold a bill of goods.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Apartment Living: What in the World Are They Doing Up There?

People have been making jokes about noisy upstairs neighbors for a while now, but I didn't realize how distracting it really was until I was out on my own. I've been living by myself in a pretty cheap apartment for a little over two years now, and I could write a novel detailing the sounds I've heard from the people around me. Could I have just moved into a second-floor apartment to avoid this? Sure, but I've got a 29-gallon fish tank and I was not carrying that thing up a flight of stairs.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

WAIT: Is Lubbock’s Famous King Street Pub Up for Sale?

So I was scrolling through the internet looking at what was going on in Lubbock when this page on LoopNet came up. I saw the title and it got my attention. It says "Rare Opportunity for Profitable Rising Star Restaurant in Lubbock." After looking at the post and the pictures,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Check Out This Family That Made an Old-School Building into Their Home

What someone calls home can look different for everyone. For this family, their home is an old-school building that they bought and repurposed into a place to live. TikToker Riley Hansen is popular on the video-sharing app for posting about his 90s Mazda Miata and 97 Subaru Impreza. Along with posting about his cars, he's also known for being a part of this family that lives in a school building. He primarily posts car content, but he occasionally provides updates to his audience about what it’s like living in a repurposed school.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

