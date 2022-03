Chief John Keene | Special to California Black Media Partners. Happy Black History Month. It seems media coverage of Black History Month this year is getting lost in the merry-go-round of breaking news stories– from shifting COVID guidelines and skyrocketing food and gas prices to shocking crime stories and growing concerns about our military getting involved in Ukraine. Add to that the constant distractions of TikTok, Facebook Reels and other social media platforms all competing for our attention.

SOCIETY ・ 19 DAYS AGO