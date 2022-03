There’s absolutely no end in sight for the Nike Dunk, because it seems the brand has only scratched the surface of expected colorways. Just thinking about how deep and wide the Air Force 1 has gotten, what’s to say that the Dunk can’t reach those distances? The brand is shrewdly keeping things clean and classic (the Panda Dunks are still the most sought after shoe month after month), while the SB line continues to bring fat-tongued Dunks to the skaters and hype-fiends. Even the modified versions like the Dunk Low Disrupt and Dunk Rebel has garnered its own fanbase on the women’s side.

