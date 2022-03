You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. If you look at the glamorous photos of Chinu Kala, founder of jewellery brand Rubans Accessories, on her Instagram feed, one could never guess that she has slept on a railway platform after leaving her house as a teenager. At the age of 15 years, the stubborn girl had a fight with her parents and decided to leave the shelter of her home armed with only a pair of slippers, one salwar suit and INR 300.

