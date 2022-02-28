Upper Thumb COVID: Fewer than 25 cases in two days

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. The coronavirus mutant widely known as stealth omicron is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world. But scientists still don't know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. (NIH/via AP)

The coronavirus situation around the Upper Thumb continued to improve over the weekend, as evidenced in the report Monday, Feb. 28, which showed fewer than 25 new cases reported.

Huron County saw an increase of only five cases, while Tuscola and Sanilac counties each saw eight new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Huron County has had 6,105 positive cases and 123 deaths; Sanilac County has had 7,305 cases and 169 deaths; and Tuscola County has had 10,528 cases and 247 deaths.

Statewide there was a test positivity rate of 5.54% reported Feb. 27. Huron County saw a higher rate with 8.7%, based on two positive tests out of 23 processed. Sanilac County saw a rate of 13.3%, based on eight positive tests out of 60 processed. Tuscola County saw a 0% positivity rate, resulting in a combined region average of 7%.

There were 1,860 confirmed cases and 26 deaths reported statewide since Friday. The per-day average increase of 620 cases marks the lowest rate the state has seen since last summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. on average is seeing a similar decline. California leads the nation with the most COVID cases reported in seven days with 74,479, followed by Texas with 38.803. Michigan ranks seventh in the nation with 14,793 cases reported in seven days.

For more information on the coronavirus visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus .

