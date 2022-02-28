ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Upper Thumb COVID: Fewer than 25 cases in two days

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Alpmd_0eRZrz8f00
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. The coronavirus mutant widely known as stealth omicron is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world. But scientists still don't know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. (NIH/via AP)

The coronavirus situation around the Upper Thumb continued to improve over the weekend, as evidenced in the report Monday, Feb. 28, which showed fewer than 25 new cases reported.

Huron County saw an increase of only five cases, while Tuscola and Sanilac counties each saw eight new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Huron County has had 6,105 positive cases and 123 deaths; Sanilac County has had 7,305 cases and 169 deaths; and Tuscola County has had 10,528 cases and 247 deaths.

Statewide there was a test positivity rate of 5.54% reported Feb. 27. Huron County saw a higher rate with 8.7%, based on two positive tests out of 23 processed. Sanilac County saw a rate of 13.3%, based on eight positive tests out of 60 processed. Tuscola County saw a 0% positivity rate, resulting in a combined region average of 7%.

There were 1,860 confirmed cases and 26 deaths reported statewide since Friday. The per-day average increase of 620 cases marks the lowest rate the state has seen since last summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. on average is seeing a similar decline. California leads the nation with the most COVID cases reported in seven days with 74,479, followed by Texas with 38.803. Michigan ranks seventh in the nation with 14,793 cases reported in seven days.

For more information on the coronavirus visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus .

Huron Daily Tribune

Owen-Gage students visit Kranz Funeral Home

The Owendale-Gagetown Area seventh and eighth-grade life science class attended a field trip to Kranz Funeral Home of Cass City Feb. 24. Students were greeted by funeral homeowners Sam and Wendy Leppert where they discussed life and death in a comfortable setting where individuals were encouraged to ask questions as Sam emphasized the importance of being comfortable with this inevitable part of life.
CASS CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Pandemic nearing end?

As the state and nation continue to move out of their highest coronavirus levels in two years, discussions suggesting the pandemic may be nearing an end have increased, but Upper Thumb Medical Director Mark Hamed says it might be too early to say for sure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huron Daily Tribune

Owen-Gage students learn safety at Safetyville

On February 25 th , the Owendale-Gagetown Area kindergarten and first-grade classes attended Safetyville at the Huron County Expo Center. Once there, students were instructed by a local deputy about travel and school safety. Each student was able to walk through the simulated town and practice using skills related to street signs, crossings, and safety from strangers. Students were also instructed on how and when it is appropriate to make an emergency call to 911.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
