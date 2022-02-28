ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The US rolls out fresh sanctions meant to block Putin from accessing a $630 billion 'war chest' he could use to prop up a battered economy

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KcmpI_0eRZrmuS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zea7l_0eRZrmuS00
Joe Biden (L), Vladimir Putin (R).

Alex Brandon/AP Photo; Sergei Karpukhin\TASS via Getty Images

  • The US and its European allies are ramping up an economic campaign against the Kremlin.
  • They're cutting off Putin from accessing over $600 billion in reserves that he could use to prop up the economy.
  • "They're now facing a lot of really ugly choices," one sanctions expert told Insider.

The United States and its European allies over the weekend rolled out some of their harshest sanctions yet against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, escalating their economic campaign against Moscow.

The West is attempting to cut off Russia's central bank  from accessing its substantial foreign-denominated financial reserves, estimated to be around $630 billion. It will significantly hobble Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to draw from that pot of money to finance the war in Ukraine or prop up an economy that's under growing strain from a raft of sanctions.

"The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia's ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Other new sanctions bar American and European Union citizens from trading with the Russian central bank. They're also targeting the country's finance ministry and its sovereign wealth fund in an attempt to prevent Russia from accessing the reserves through a backdoor.

It comes on the heels of additional sanctions unveiled last week booting some Russian banks from the international banking communications system known as SWIFT . The lion's share of the sanctions are falling on the Russian banking industry while sparing others like its energy sector. But experts say that cutting off the central bank of a global power like Russia was a step once considered beyond the realm of possibility.

"This is a sanctions action without precedent," Edward Fishman, the former sanctions head of Russia and Europe at the Treasury Department, wrote on Twitter .

"In one fell swoop, the U.S. and Europe have rendered Putin's war chest unusable," Fishman told The Washington Post.

Russia's foreign reserves are made up of money the country has largely drawn from oil and gas sales to Europe and other energy importers. Nearly half is in dollars and euros, as well as gold and other currencies like the Chinese renminbi, per the Russian central bank.

"Basically, two-thirds of that is now very, very difficult to utilize, if not completely blocked off," Richard Nephew, a senior research scholar at Columbia University who oversaw sanctions policy against Iran, told Insider. "That's pretty significant especially since that was what was supposed to sustain Russia, during the bad period that was to come with everything else."

Though the sanctions are barely a day old, the latest penalties are already having a visible effect on the Russian economy. The Russian ruble shed roughly 30% of its value on Monday, prompting a fresh wave of anxious Russians to withdraw cash from ATMs. Trading on the Russian stock market was temporarily suspended in an effort to contain the economic wreckage.

The sharp drop in the ruble's value diminishes its purchasing power for Russians. As a result, people find they can afford fewer goods with whatever cash they have on hand. The Russian government could print more money to shore up its money supply and salvage the ruble, but that risks causing an inflation crisis.

"They're now facing a lot of really ugly choices," Nephew said. "The decisions they make here are not going to get easier."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Viva Satire !
8d ago

Former President Trump responded that Democrats are always trying to hurt the Weathly, who want to make their Nations great again!!

Reply(1)
3
Matt Allen
7d ago

We finally have a strong president who confronts dictators instead of worshiping them. A good and decent family man.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Janet Yellen
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Central Bank Of Russia#Treasury Department#Ap Photo#Tass#Getty#Kremlin#Russian#American#European Union#Swift
Business Insider

Pentagon official says Russian troops have 'deliberately punched holes' in their own gas tanks in apparent attempts to avoid combat as morale declines: report

The official said many Russian troops were young and inexperienced, The New York Times reported.Some Russian troops are surrendering to Ukrainian forces as morale drops, Insiderreported. Some Russian troops have "deliberately punched holes in their vehicles' gas tanks" as morale among the Russians declines, a senior US official said. The...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Germany seized the world's largest mega-yacht. It's worth $600 million and belongs to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a Forbes report says.

A Russian billionaire had his yacht seized by German authorities on Wednesday, Forbes reported.In the past, Alisher Usmanov has spoken highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Germany seized Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's mega-yacht on Wednesday, according to Forbes, which cited multiple unnamed sources. Usmanov's yacht, which has been docked in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Reuters

Sending weapons to Ukraine will lead to 'global collapse' - Ifx cites Russian foreign ministry

March 7 (Reuters) - Sending foreign weapons to Ukraine will lead to a "global collapse," Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Monday. Another Russian agency, TASS, quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the West sending mercenaries and military equipment to Ukraine would cause a catastrophic development of the situation there.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

419K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy