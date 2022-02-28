ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edelweiss Air resuming Tampa-to-Zurich flights this week

By Jay Cridlin
 8 days ago
The inaugural flight of Edelweiss Air from Zurich arrived at Tampa International Airport in 2012. On March 2, the airport will once again spout water arches to welcome Edelweiss back to Tampa after a two-year absence during the pandemic.

After nearly two years, one of Tampa International Airport’s premiere European carriers is once again ready to take flight.

Edelweiss Air will resume twice-weekly flights between Tampa and Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday, the airport announced Monday. The first flight will land around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

This will be Edelweiss’ first U.S. flight since the start of the pandemic in March 2020; CEO Bernd Bauer will be among the first passengers. Edelweiss announced in December that the Tampa flights will be followed by routes to Las Vegas on April 4, Vancouver and Calgary in late May, and Denver on June 13.

Edelweiss is among the last international carriers to resume service at Tampa International Airport, following British Airlines, Air Canada, Copa Airlines and the Lufthansa offshoot Eurowings Discover.

Edelweiss began serving Tampa International Airport in 2012; in 2019, it carried 30,376 passengers between Tampa and Zurich.

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

