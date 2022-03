The tiny handful of Lithuanians living in Taiwan are suddenly in vogue among the island's residents after their small Baltic nation did something Taipei has long staked its identity on: stand up to China. In the months since Taiwan opened a de-facto embassy in Vilnius, Richard Sedinkinas says he has started to receive applause in restaurants once waitstaff realise where he is from. It doesn't matter that the 41-year-old boxing instructor, as well as about two dozen other Lithuanians living in Taiwan, had nothing to do with their country's decision. "People like to show appreciation -- they treasure that somebody supports Taiwan in the face of this giant country (next door)," Sedinkinas told AFP.

