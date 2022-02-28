ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandra Fay Rochon Reid

By WV Daily News
 8 days ago
REID

Sandra Fay Rochon Reid, age 79, left her earthly body and went to be with Jesus on February 25, 2022.

She was born in Ann Arbor, MI on March 3, 1942, but grew up in Petersburg and Richmond, VA.

She graduated from Madison College, now James Madison University, with a B.A. degree in education with a mathematics specialty and later obtained a Master’s degree. Sandra taught for over 30 years in the public school system of Lexington, VA, Nelson County, VA, and Greenbrier County, WV.

She adored her husband and was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. Above all, Sandra was a Christian. She loved her church family and working in the youth programs. She was a committed member of her Bible study group for over 25 years.

Sandra was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Thacker Rochon and Edgar Hugo Rochon.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Foster Reid, Sr.; her children, Gerald “Jay” Reid, Jr. (Martha), Charles Reid (Laura), Russell Reid (Allison); her grandchildren, McGuire, Noah, Nathan, Andrew, Makayla, Avery, and Zachery; great-granddaughter, Harper Faye; nieces and nephews; and her brother, John Rochon (Deborah).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church of Fairlea in Fairlea, WV on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 7 p.m. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse or your favorite Christian charity.

The online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

