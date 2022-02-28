Average LA County gas price sets 22nd record in 25 days at $4.88

Gas station in Los Angeles at Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. | Photo by Chris Yarzab via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY 2.0 )

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 25th time in 28 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.886, its 22nd record in 25 days.

The average price has risen 21.5 cents over the past 28 days, including 1.2 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 21.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.141 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.855, its 21st record since Feb. 3. It has increased 16 of the past 18 days, rising 13.3 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.127 greater than one year ago.