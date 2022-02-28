ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County gas price sets 22nd record in 25 days at $4.88

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLSjU_0eRZr0ox00
Gas station in Los Angeles at Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard. | Photo by Chris Yarzab via Wikimedia Commons ( CC BY 2.0 )

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 25th time in 28 days, increasing seven-tenths of a cent to $4.886, its 22nd record in 25 days.

The average price has risen 21.5 cents over the past 28 days, including 1.2 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 21.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.141 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.855, its 21st record since Feb. 3. It has increased 16 of the past 18 days, rising 13.3 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 9.1 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.127 greater than one year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Sewage spill forces closure of ocean water in Long Beach

A sewage spill that originated in Paramount forced the closure Wednesday of all beach swimming areas in Long Beach. According to the city, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works notified Long Beach Tuesday morning that 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Angeles River on Monday due to a clogged sewer line in Paramount.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
HeySoCal

LISC awarded $750K grant to support diverse, affordable housing professionals

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced that the non-profit has received a $750,000 grant over three years from Merritt Community Capital Corporation to support and expand the work of LISC’s Housing Development Training Institute (HDTI) by three times the amount of participants, training the state of California’s next generation of affordable housing developers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

SoLa Impact’s ‘Black Impact Fund’ anchored by $50M commitment from CalSTRS

SoLa Impact, a leading minority-led real estate fund focused on affordable and workforce housing in California’s Black and brown communities announced that the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (“CalSTRS”), the world’s largest educator-only pension fund, via their joint venture with Belay Investment Group, has anchored SoLa’s second close with a $50 million equity commitment into its “Black Impact Fund.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
HeySoCal

Council members want LA region to become a green hydrogen hub

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion Friday to have the city submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Energy to have the Los Angeles area be considered for a regional “Green Hydrogen Hub” to power hard-to-electrify industries with renewable energy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
HeySoCal

LA County indoor mask mandate to end Friday as virus metrics improve

Indoor mask-wearing will no longer be mandatory in Los Angeles County starting Friday, thanks to revised virus data released by federal health officials Thursday showing a decreased impact of COVID-19 on the county’s healthcare system. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially moved the county out of...
HeySoCal

LA County Public Health ‘strongly’ urges masking indoors

Los Angeles County’s health director has continued urging residents to wear masks, even though they’re no longer required in most indoor settings, saying they still offer strong protection against COVID-19 transmission. “Although masking is not required, both the state and our Public Health Department are strongly recommending masking,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Apartment owners challenge LA County’s renewed eviction ban

Two apartment owner groups filed court papers Monday challenging Los Angeles County’s pandemic-related eviction moratorium, which the Board of Supervisors approved in January and provides extended protections for failure to pay rent beginning next month. The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and the Apartment Owners Association of California...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Jim Fire half contained as San Juan Fire scorches 9 acres in OC

A wildfire that broke out in the Cleveland National Forest near the Riverside-Orange County line was 50% contained Thursday, holding steady at 553 acres. “There’s been no growth,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi told City News Service. “Crews did great work all day in rugged terrain. We’re expecting to expand containment further by (Friday) morning.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Strike looms as grocery workers contract with major supermarkets expires

Grocery store workers and Southern California supermarkets have let their labor contract expire Monday morning and a strike could be in the future. Contract negotiations between the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 770 and Southern California’s major supermarkets broke down over the weekend. The existing contract expired at midnight.
TUSTIN, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy