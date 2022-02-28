ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Suspects accused in theft of thousands of dollars worth of beauty supplies

 8 days ago

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (EBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are looking for two women they say stole $3,500 worth of beauty supplies.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Police say on February 23, two women entered the Ulta Beauty supply store and concealed the merchandise in their purses.

Police say the pair fled in a white Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre Township police by messaging their Facebook page , emailing: saylor@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, or texting 570-760-0215.

