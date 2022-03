Alexander Georgiev will start in net for the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports. Georgiev has not played well of late and that’s putting it kindly. In his last five appearances, he is 0-4-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a save percentage well south of .900. This may not be all his fault, as the goalie needs more work than the Rangers have given him with just five appearances in a span of a little less than two months. New York needs to decide if they are better off trading Georgiev to a team needing a starting goaltender by the March 21 trade deadline before all of his value disappears.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO