A 6-year-old Atlantan has set the example that you are never too young to learn how to farm. Kendall Rae Johnson is the youngest certified farmer in the state of Georgia. She is the owner of aGROWKulture Urban Farm in Southwest Atlanta, where she sells food baskets, subscriptions, donated food boxes, grow boxes and even hosts classes. The City of South Fulton proclaimed that Sept. 28, 2021, would be known as Kendall Rae Johnson Appreciation Day. She joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with her dad, Quinton Johnson, to talk about Kendall Rae’s favorite subject: making green things grow.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO