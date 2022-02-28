Gov. Whitmer officially announces re-election campaign
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Twitter Monday that she is officially running for re-election.
Whitmer said she’s “running in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me.”
While it’s been widely expected that Whitmer will run for a second term, this announcement makes it official.
“There’s so much at stake in this race, but I’m ready to fight back,” Whitmer said.
In a corresponding Tweet, Whitmer linked to her election page and asked people to donate.
