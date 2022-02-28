ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer officially announces re-election campaign

By Andrew Birkle
 8 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Twitter Monday that she is officially running for re-election.

Whitmer said she’s “running in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me.”

While it’s been widely expected that Whitmer will run for a second term, this announcement makes it official.

“There’s so much at stake in this race, but I’m ready to fight back,” Whitmer said.

In a corresponding Tweet, Whitmer linked to her election page and asked people to donate.

Pat Walters
8d ago

I think you killed enough people in nursing home that you need to get out of Michigan and move to China where you belong.

