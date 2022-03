The Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) are a 3-point favorite against the Boston Celtics (37-27) on March 3, 2022. A 224.5-point over/under has been set for the game. The Grizzlies took down the Spurs 118-105 in their last contest on Monday. Ja Morant scored a team-high 52 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 8.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to fall short of the 239.5 point total. In the Celtics' most recent game on Tuesday, Jayson Tatum scored a team-high 33 points on the way to a 107-98 win against the Hawks. They were favored by 6.5 points and covered the spread, and the teams combined to score 205 points to fall short of the 226.5 point total.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO