WASHINGTON - Twenty-four days after the NBA trade deadline, the deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards finally bore fruit. Porzingis played on a minutes restriction in his Wizards debut Sunday, his first game since a right knee bone bruise sidelined him Jan. 29. But Coach Wes Unseld Jr. had a strategy: deploy Porzingis for about five minutes alongside the starters at the beginning of each quarter but save enough so the team could finish with him on the court. With less than three minutes to play, the Wizards were leading the feisty Indiana Pacers by just six points. The 7-foot-3 Latvian known as "The Unicorn" was not staying on the bench.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO