Hinds County, MS

Former MDHS employee arrested for embezzlement

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
 8 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former employee for the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) was arrested for embezzlement after an investigation by the Investigations Division of MDHS.

According to MDHS, investigators said Lashanda Feazell, while Director of Procurement at MDHS, used the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cellular phone bills in the amount of $5,741.39 during the period of August 2018 through January 2021.

Jones County Dollar General employee charged with embezzlement

The matter was referred to the Hinds County District Attorney Office for criminal prosecution after terminating her employment. The Hinds County District Attorney secured an indictment on December 14, 2021.

Feazell later turned herself into MDHS and Hinds County officials on Monday, February 28, 2022.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened controls we have put in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level, by any individual,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/ , calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

