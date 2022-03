Being from Kalamazoo, one of the hardest things to do is to explain to someone where Kalamazoo is, and if you're really lucky enough you have to give directions to our marvelous city. It's a little easier speaking to someone from the state, most Michiganders are familiar with at least one city in Southwestern Michigan which provides a starting point. Then it gets a little tricky with those from the Midwest, some may know of a Lansing or Grand Rapids which helps, but much like the rest of the country and the world, most only know of Detroit.

