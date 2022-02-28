ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State University to host ASU Writers Conference in Honor of Elmer Kelton

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RndN_0eRZoTco00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host award-winning poet and author Naomi Shihab Nye as the featured speaker for the 25th ASU Writers Conference in Honor of Elmer Kelton March 3-4 on the ASU campus, according to a release from Angelo State University on February 28, 2022.

According to the release, Nye will give two free public presentations during the ASU Writers Conference on Thursday, March 3, in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center inside the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive:

  • 9:30 a.m. – “A Conversation with Naomi Shihab Nye and Rebecca Bernard”
  • 7 p.m. – “An Evening with Naomi Shihab Nye”

The two-day conference will also include six free public sessions featuring readings and presentations by 18 guest authors and poets. All of these sessions will be in the Eldon Black Recital Hall inside ASU’s Carr Education-Fine Arts Building at 2602 Dena Drive. Profiles of the guest writers and the complete conference schedule are available at angelo.edu/writersconference .

An award-winning author of poetry, fiction and children’s literature, Nye is also a professor of creative writing and poetry at Texas State University. A self-described “wandering poet,” she has also spent more than 40 years traveling the world to lead writing workshops and inspire students of all ages.

Angelo State University Cheer Team wins National Championship

Born to a Palestinian father and an American mother, Nye grew up in St. Louis, Jerusalem and San Antonio. Drawing on her Palestinian-American heritage, the cultural diversity of her home in Texas, and her experiences traveling in Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and the Middle East, she uses her writing to attest to our shared humanity.

The author of more than 30 volumes, Nye has won Best Poetry Book awards from the Texas Institute of Letters, Writers League of Texas and the Washington Post. She has also won two Jane Addams Children’s Book Awards, and was named the 2019-21 Young People’s Poet Laureate by the Poetry Foundation. Her work has been featured on National Public Radio, PBS poetry specials and “NOW with Bill Moyers.”

Also a Chancellor Emeritus for the Academy of American Poets, Nye has been poetry editor for The Texas Observer for over 20 years and was the 2019-20 editor for New York Times Magazine poems. She has received the Lon Tinkle Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Texas Institute of Letters and the Ivan Sandrof Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Book Critics Circle. She was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2021.

The ASU Writers Conference is dedicated to San Angelo’s own best-selling western author, Elmer Kelton, who passed away in 2009. The author of more than 40 books, Kelton was a seven-time winner of the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award and was the first Distinguished Visiting Professor at ASU. The conference is sponsored by the university and hosted by the Department of English and Modern Languages.

Courtesy: Angelo State University

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University Big Band to host free jazz concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Big Band will present a free public jazz concert on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N., according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, March 7, 2022. The ASU Big […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Mazachek named sole finalist for Midwestern State University President

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents on Monday, March 7th named JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs, chief academic officer and associate professor at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, as the sole finalist for president of Midwestern State University (MSU Texas), according to a release from the Texas Tech University System on Monday, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KLST/KSAN

ASU hosts All-Star Evening for Fostering Ram Success Program

(KLST/KSAN)– Angelo State University hosted a special fundraising event at the CJ Davidson Conference Center. It was all part of an effort to benefit the Fostering Ram Success Program. The program provides quality education and supports opportunities for ASU students who were previously placed in foster care as youth. There were presentations by some of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
KLST/KSAN

Howard College earns 2022-2023 Military Friendly designation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College announced Monday that it has earned the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® School designation, according to a release on Monday, March 7, 2022. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: March 8, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, March 8, 2022. One patient is hospitalized for COVID-19 infection […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Kelton
Person
Naomi Shihab Nye
KLST/KSAN

Low water levels allow tick-infested wildlife to easily cross border from Mexico, threatening South Texas cattle

Wildlife like cows and deer infected with cattle fever tick are crossing the border from Mexico into South Texas in rural Zapata County where Lake Falcon and the Rio Grande is very low due to drought conditions right now. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez recently toured the area with a couple ranchers who lamented what they must do to protect their herd and other ranchers further North.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Howard College announces new Electrical Training program

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 520 to begin offering courses for its new Electrical Training program, according to a release from Howard College on Monday, March 7, 2022. According to the release, the Howard College Workforce Development office is excited to announce the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State University#College#Palestinian#Writers League Of Texas#The Washington Post
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo has record first day of online sales

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first performance of this year’s San Angelo Rodeo is almost a month away and a record number of people are buying tickets for this year’s shows. When tickets went on sale online at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Rodeo officials say some two-thousand people were on the San Angelo Rodeo website to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rams punch ticket to Division 2 NCAA Tournament

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State men’s basketball team is going dancing, after earning the 7 seed in the South Central Region against West Texas A&M hosted by Lubbock Christian. Angelo State split the two meetings with West Texas this season. The two will meet Saturday in Lubbock, game time TBD.
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crockett County Jail Administrator completes extensive training course

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Josiah Jurado, administrator of the Crockett County Jail, recently completed an extensive training course at the Correctional Management Institute of Texas, a division of Sam Houston State University, according to a release from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. According to the release, Jurado is one of […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Education
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy