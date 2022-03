Commodity Broker Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said we began the week under pressure but then drifter higher the rest of the week. It was a typical week where we were higher in the overnight session and than opened sharply lower Monday morning at 8:30. But then we worked our way higher the rest of the week! We did not see big moves like some weeks. By the Close Friday afternoon it seemed to turn out to be an okay week!

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO